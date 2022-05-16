Predator Film Prey Hits Hulu August 5th, Prequel's First Trailer Here

Predator fans were surprised today as Hulu debuted the first trailer for the new prequel film Prey while also revealing that it will release on the streaming service on August 5th. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg is directing the film, which will be "set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, following Naru, a skilled female warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator." Patrick Aison (Kingdom, Jack Ryan, and Treadstone) wrote the script. The film will be set in the year 1719, in the Great Plains. The film is set in the Native American Comanche Nation and features a cast of mostly Native and First Native actors, and will include Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope. It should make for an interesting setting for the franchise. Check out the trailer they released for the latest Predator film below.

Something Different For Predator

If there was a major '80s franchise still going today that needed a big refresh like this, it is Predator. One could argue that there has only been one good film in the series, and action figures and comics have kept it alive all these years. I will say that I liked Predators from Robert Rodriguez, but The Predator from a couple of years ago was the kind of film that actually could kill a franchise; it was that bad. It is a shame that this new film also won't play in theaters, but this is part of the up to ten films a year 20th Century Studios wants to provide to Hulu going forward. That was always going to include the two biggest Fox franchises, Predator and Alien.

Producer John Davis recently had a conversation where he told Collider, "[Prey] has more akin to The Revenant than it does any film in the Predator canon," further adding: "You'll know what I mean once you see it. I think this is a worthy complement to the first one," he adds. "It's going to be as good." Big words those are.

Prey, the newest film in the Predator series, will release on Hulu on August 5th.

Posted in: Hulu, Movies | Tagged: hulu, predator, prey