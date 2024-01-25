Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: conor mcgregor, doug liman, jake gyllenhaal, prime video, road house

Road House Trailer Teases Tons Of Fist Fights, McGregor Vs Gyllenhaal

The trailer for Road House is out, and one thing is clear: Amazon needs to do a theatrical release the same day as Prime Video.

Road House, a day after announcing a release date and all of the controversy that it caused, has released its trailer. And boy, fans of punching are going to be excited. It stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, Conor McGregor, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet, Dominique Columbus, Bob Menery, Catfish Jean, Kevin Carroll, Travis Van Winkle, and Hannah Lanier; the remake is directed by Doug Liman. Say what you will about the trailer, and plenty will, but there is no denying one thing: this should see a theatrical release. Check out the trailer for Road House below.

Road House: A Love Story?

In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems—directed by Doug Liman, screenplay by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry. Based on the motion picture "Road House" screenplay by David Lee Henry and Hilary Henkin. Story by Anthony Bagarozzi, Charles Mondry, and David Lee Henry. Produced by Joel Silver p.g.a., executive producers are JJ Hook, Alison Winter, Aaron Auch, and Audie Attar.

This trailer further proves Liman's point from yesterday: this film looks and acts like it was made for the big screen. Gyllenhaal looks tough as nails, and McGregor looks like he is just playing himself and yelling a lot. These two will go at it, and I want to see it on a large screen. They had some big-time "Kiss, Kiss, Kiss!" energy a couple of times, which only adds to the internet begging for this movie to go to theaters.

Do the right thing, Amazon. On March 21st, put Road House in theaters as well as on Prime Video.

