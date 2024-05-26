Posted in: Amazon, Movies | Tagged: Awkwafina, Jackpot, John Cena, prime video

Jackpot!: John Cena, Awkwafina, Simu Liu Film First Pics

Peep these first-look photos from new Prime Video comedy Jackpot! starring John Cena, Awkwafina, and Simu Liu, coming this August.

Article Summary Prime Video announces Jackpot!, a new action comedy starring Cena, Awkwafina, and Liu.

Directed by Paul Feig and scripted by Rob Yescombe, Jackpot! premieres August 15th.

The plot features a lethal California lottery with big money and bigger risks.

Jackpot! could outperform typical theatrically released summer comedies on streaming.

Jackpot! is a new action comedy coming to Prime Video on August 15th, and the premise and cast could make this a late summer sleeper on streaming. It stars Awkwafina, John Cena, Ayden Mayeri, Donald Elise Watkins, Sam Asghari, Murray Hill, and Simu Liu and is directed by Paul Feig from a script by Rob Yescombe. In a summer where comedies will mostly be avoiding theaters, streaming at home is where most comedy fans will be getting their laughs. Below are first-look pics from the film, as well as the official synopsis.

Jackpot! Feels Like A Winner

In the near future, a "Grand Lottery" has been newly established in California—the catch: Kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot. When Katie Kim (Awkwafina) moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket. Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy (John Cena) who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a piece of her prize. However, Noel must face off with his slick rival Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), who also seeks to collect Katie's commission at all costs. Previously titled Grand Death Lotto, Jackpot! is directed by Paul Feig and written by Rob Yescombe.

I think this is going to be a winner. An R-rated comedy with a killer hook and John Cena zaniness partnered with Awkwafina and Liu? Who could say no? This is a perfect example of a film that in prior years gotten a summer theatrical release, but the failures at the box office the last couple of years combined with how well comedy tends to clean up on streaming should make this bigger than it ever could have been theatrically, which is a sentence I hate typing.

Jackpot! will debut on Prime Video on August 15th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!