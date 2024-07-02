Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Awkwafina, Jackpot, John Cena, prime video

Jackpot! Trailer Released A Month Before Debut On Prime Video

The full trailer for Prime Video action comedy Jackpot! has dropped. The Paul Feig directed, John Cena/Awkwafina film debuts August 15th.

Article Summary Trailer for action comedy Jackpot!, starring Awkwafina and John Cena, is now on YouTube.

Prime Video set to release Jackpot! on August 15th, directed by Paul Feig.

The film’s plot involves a deadly lottery with a multi-billion dollar prize.

Excitement builds as Jackpot! could have been a late summer box office hit.

Jackpot! is a new summer comedy action film coming to Prime Video on August 15th. It stars Awkwafina, John Cena, Ayden Mayeri, Donald Elise Watkins, Sam Asghari, Murray Hill, and Simu Liu and is directed by Paul Feig from a script by Rob Yescombe. The hook for the film is great, and one can't help but wonder what would happen if Amazon released this into theaters in late summer. I bet they would have made some money at the box office with that cast and director. Oh well.

Jackpot! Synopsis

In the near future, a 'Grand Lottery' has been newly established in California – the catch: kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot. When Katie Kim (Awkwafina) moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket. Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy (John Cena), who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a piece of her prize. However, Noel must face off with his slick rival Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), who also seeks to collect Katie's commission at all costs. JACKPOT! is directed by Paul Feig and written by Rob Yescombe.

Since the first photos were released, this became the default comedy I was most excited about in 2024. There was not much to choose from this summer, that's for sure. It also feels like forever since we got a Paul Feig comedy film. Am I crazy, or has it been more than five years? That is wild. Also, kudos to John Cena for rocking that Dad haircut. Not everyone can pull that off, but I think he does.

Jackpot! will debut on Prime Video starting on August 15th. It looks like it will be worth a shot.

