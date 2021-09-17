Prisoners Of The Ghostland Score Now Available From Waxwork Records

Prisoners of the Ghostland is the latest wild and crazy Nicolas Cage film, and you just knew that Waxwork Records would be all over getting us the score to the film released. Done by composer Joseph Trapanese, this release will feature jacket layouts and an art print by artist Matt Needle and will come spread over two 180 gram colored vinyl discs."My score for Prisoners of the Ghostland is a love letter to my favorite films and music. You'll hear clear influences from Spaghetti Westerns and classic sci-fi, as well as from traditional Japanese music, Baroque Sarabande, and French Impressionism. For me, the collision of these musical styles with Nicolas' expressive performance and Sion Sono's beautiful images is the most gratifying result of the film." said Trapanese on his music in the film. Check out the release below.

Prisoners of the Ghostland Waxwork Release Details

"Waxwork Records is thrilled to present a deluxe double vinyl edition of the soundtrack pressed on 180-gram colored vinyl with gatefold packaging, liner notes from composer Joseph Trapanese, a 12"x12" art print insert, with layout and design by Matt Needle. Story: In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber is sprung from jail by a wealthy warlord, The Governor, whose adopted granddaughter has run away. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days if he doesn't find the missing girl, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman — and his own path to redemption. Starring Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella, Bill Moseley, Nick Cassavetes, Tak Sakaaguchi. Directed by Sion Sono."

I have seen nothing but excitement for this film, and anytime Cage can let loose and be unhinged Cage, I am there. You can preorder the score for the movie by going right here. Hurry, Waxwork has been selling like hotcakes lately.