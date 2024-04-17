Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: quentin tarantino, the movie critic

Quentin Tarantino Is No Longer Developing The Movie Critic

A new report says that Quentin Tarantino is no longer developing The Movie Critic as his tenth and final film.

Article Summary Quentin Tarantino's final film won't be The Movie Critic after all.

Earlier hints linked Brad Pitt to the project with a 2025 release date.

Without a clear reason, Tarantino has scrapped The Movie Critic plans.

The search is on for what will become Tarantino's career-capping film.

Tarantino's tenth film was officially announced as The Movie Critic not long ago, back in March 2023 and May 2023; we got some details about the film. It takes place in California in 1977 "and is based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag," said Tarantino to Deadline at the time. It was reported back then that the film was in pre-production, but this was late May, just as the writer's strike was kicking off and two months before SAG-AFTRA would go on strike. Tarantino was specifically asked during this Cannes interview about his leading man and his usual suspects like Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, but dismissed them at the time. "I haven't decided yet, but it's going to be somebody in the 35-year-old ballpark. It'll definitely be a new leading man for me," Tarantino explained. We got word recently that Brad Pitt was involved in a capacity, Sony was likely distributing, and everyone was eyeing a 2025 release date.

Apparently, none of that matters anymore because The Movie Critic isn't happening, and if Tarantino has anything to say about his career, it might not ever happen. According to Deadline, Tarantino is no longer developing the film as his tenth and final picture. At the moment, there doesn't appear to be a specific reason listed, but this isn't the film that Tarantino will reportedly close his career with.

Since The Movie Critic was being developed as his final movie, that is primarily the reason why we think this film might not happen unless Tarantino decides to write for someone else and not direct it. How likely that remains to be seen, and all we know right now is that Tarantino re-wrote the script for The Movie Critic, delays happened, and now he's moving. He's said that he plans to stop after his tenth feature, and perhaps the idea that this is the final film is something that Tarantino is considering when picking what project he will pursue. We might never know, but we'll keep an eye out for any other details about why this project is no longer in development and what Tarantino's tenth and final film will be.

