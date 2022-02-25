Renfield Date Set By Universal, Will Release In 2023

Renfield will be the next Universal Monsters film to hit theaters. Universal has announced that the film will release on April 14th, 2023. Chris McKay is helming the project, Rick and Morty writer Ryan Ridley will spin the tale of Renfield, and it will be produced by Skybound Entertainment's Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst. Nicolas Cage is playing Dracula, with Nicholas Hoult playing the title character. Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, and Adrian Martinez also star. The Hollywood Reporter had the news of the date. Below you can find the picture Universal used to announce the start of production, featuring a clapper board with the film's logo, which is the spitting image of the Dracula logo from 1931.

Renfield Is Going To Blow People Away

Nicolas Cage has been out there teasing his take on Dracula for Renfield, even talking about how goth he is: "I looked at Bela Lugosi's performance, and then I looked at Frank Langella's performance. I looked at Gary's performance in uncle's movie, which I think it's just so sumptuous. Every frame is a work of art. I want it to pop in a unique way from how we've seen it played. So I'm thinking to really focus on the movement of the character. You know, I saw 'Malignant,' and I thought what she did with those moves — and even 'Ringu' with Sadako [Yamamura] … I want to look at what we can explore with this movement and voice."

See, he has a crow named Hoogan who even makes fun of him: "He has taken to calling me names… it's comical, at least, it is to me. When I leave the room, he'll say, 'Bye,' and then go, 'Ass.' Crows are very intelligent. And I like their appearance, the Edgar Allan Poe aspect. I like the goth element. I am a goth." Man, to be a fly on the wall in Cage's house. Renfield is now in production. Hopefully, we get a pic of Cage as Dracula sooner rather than later.