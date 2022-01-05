Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Coming To 4K Feb.8

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City will come home digitally on January 18th and 4K Blu-ray on February 8th. Fans and critics were not kind to this one when it was released in theaters late in 2021, but I happen to know a couple of people who enjoyed it, so I am sure they will be excited about this. Three featurettes will be included as special features, though that is it. There will also be a Steelbook edition that will come with five collectible fan art cards. You can see the Resident Evil cover and steelbook down below.

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Details

"Raccoon City, which was once a booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night. 4K Ultra HD™ and Blu-ray™ include over 20 minutes of all-new featurettes, exploring the characters, creatures, and creepy locations of Raccoon City as well as the process of adapting the first two games of the massively popular video game franchise for the big screen. A limited-edition 4K steelbook, available at major retailers while supplies last, includes five collectible poster cards featuring incredible original artwork from winners of a worldwide fan art contest."

4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY, and DIGITAL

Replicating the DNA

Cops, Corpses, and Chaos

Zombies, Lickers and the Horrors of Resident Evil

I wonder if the upcoming Netflix live-action series will be better than this. I mean, it has to be without trying very hard; this was not very good at all. You can find out for yourself when the latest in the Resident Evil series is available to watch over the next couple of weeks.