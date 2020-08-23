Rifftrax' Bridget & Mary Jo Bring Frankenstein's Daughter to Life

This episode, Jason chats with Bridget Nelson and Mary Jo Pehl are a writing and comedy team known for their work on Mystery Science Theater 3000 and for the past several years as the Rifftrax audio commentary team Bridget & Mary Jo, where they riff on features, industrial shorts, often with an eye on the social lives and mores of the United States in the mid-century. Their new feature-length release is Frankenstein's Daughter, a low-budget 1958 teen horror film. Joining the group is Castle of Horror Podcast cast member Julia Guzman.

Frankenstein's Daughter is a very specific kind of curio, arriving at the tail end of a wave of 50s teen horror films, including I Was a Teenage Frankenstein, I Was a Teenage Werewolf, and Blood of Dracula. Those three films were all released by American International Pictures, whereas Frankenstein's Daughter is a look-alike effort from AIP's even-lower-budget rival, Astor Films. The movie tells the story of a teenage girl turned into a monster by a mad scientist, who soon abandons that effort to build a new monster. Bridget & Mary Jo find a lot of comedy in the blandness of the film's young lovers and the absurdity of the towering monster itself. They also give us a preview of their next movie, TV non-classic High School USA starring Michael Jo Fox and Crispin Glover.

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the Castle of Horror Anthology series, and the author of Quest for the Nautilus: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His new horror novel, under the pseudonym Peyton Douglas, The Book Man, debuted this summer.