Rocky: Dolph Lundgren "Sets Record Straight" on Drago with Stallone

Rocky franchise star Sylvester Stallone has been on the warpath following news of MGM fronting a spinoff featuring the character's rival in Rocky IV in Drago was announced. The actor lambasted the studio along with an unnamed producer accusing them of being "parasites," even mentioning his co-star Dolph Lundgren on his Instagram (since deleted) post, "He NEVER told me about what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him!!!"

Dolph Lundgren on Sylvester Stallone's Drago Response

Lundgren, who also co-stars with Stallone on The Expandables franchise, posted his own response assuring fans that he's been in contact to try to clear things up, at least on his end. "Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff. There's no approved script, no deals in place, no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr Balboa – just so all the fans can relax…There ya go. 👊"

How Creed II Follows Up on Rocky IV

During the events of the 1985 film, Stallone also wrote and directed Ivan Drago (Lundgren) killed Rocky's best friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) in the boxing ring during their bout. The Italian Stallion then goes through a rigorous training regiment to avenge him in their own bout. The franchise shifted focus to Apollo's son with 2015's Creed starring Michael B. Jordan. The 2018 sequel Creed II finally provided the follow-up with Lundgren's character's tragic fall from grace. To try to redeem himself, he trains his son Viktor (Florian Munteanu) to follow in his footsteps. Stallone and Lundgren will appear together next in 2023's upcoming The Expendables 4 for Lionsgate.