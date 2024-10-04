Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k blu-ray, Bernard Kawolski, blu-ray, Film Masters, Mystery Science Theater 3000, Night of the Blood Beasts, roger corman, The Blood Beast

Roger Corman Double Bill Comes to Restored 4K Blu-Ray in November

Film Masters is releasing two early Roger Corman films, The Blood Beast and Attack of the Giant Leeches, on Blu-Ray and DVD on November 12th

Article Summary Film Masters releases Roger Corman's cult classics in restored 4K on November 12th.

Enjoy Night of the Blood Beast and Attack of the Giant Leeches in new HD.

Bonus: MST3K episodes, rare Yvette Vickers gallery, and more.

Collector's edition includes documentaries and insightful commentaries.

Two early Roger Corman movies have received 4K scans for a double-bill Blu-Ray and DVD release. A mutant stalks the Earth when the body of a dead astronaut is used as an alien incubator … Meanwhile, people are being attacked by giant leeches … It doesn't get any more revolting (or entertaining) than that in this '50s creature double feature from producerRoger Corman and Emmy-nominated director Bernard Kowalski (Hot Car Girl). Night of the Blood Beast (1958)—with an extensive restoration, a new 4K scan from original 35mm archival elements—and Attack of the Giant Leeches (1959)—newly restored in HD—will be available on Blu-ray and DVD Nov. 12, in a special collector's two-disc edition from Film Masters.

Roger Corman Film Masters Blu-Ray Details:

Night of the Blood Beast (61 Minutes)

Astronaut John Corcoran (Michael Emmet) dies upon returning to Earth following a space mission but mysteriously comes back to life! As the scientists at a remote space research station investigate Corcoran's revival, they discover that a parasitic, alien lifeform is utilizing his body as a host to incubate its offspring. Starring Angela Greene, John Baer, and Ed Nelson, the disc includes the highly entertaining Mystery Science Theater 3000 episode as well. With a full commentary track by Tom Weaver and The Weaver Players and the rare 8mm silent digest version that Monster Kids everywhere are sure to appreciate, this is one disc you won't want to miss.

Attack of the Giant Leeches (62 Minutes)

In our bonus disc, massive, bloodsucking monsters are at large in this schlock, drive-in classic from producers Roger and Gene Corman. Legendary Yvette Vickers (Attack of the 50-Foot Woman) stars along with Jan Shepard, Ken Clark … and some very nasty, giant leeches! Love Yvette? Tom Weaver provides his gallery of rare and signed Yvette Vickers photos for a special treat on this disc that also includes the Mystery Science Theater 3000 episode and a new documentary, Born From T.V: Bernard Kowalski as a Director from Ballyhoo Motion Pictures.

SPECIAL FEATURES: A 4×3 presentation of Night of the Blood Beast (1.37:1); a new documentary on director Bernard Kowalski; MST3K episodes of both films; 8mm silent digest version​ of Night of the Blood Beast; full-length commentaries by Tom Weaver and The Weaver Players; Yvette Vickers still gallery from the private collection of Weaver; re-cut trailer of both films using restored elements; publicity slideshow of both films, courtesy of Mike Barnum; a before/after film restoration comparison of Night of the Blood Beast; and a full-color, inserted booklet with essays by Weaver. Captions are included for the features, documentary, and commentaries.

Both films are presented with an aspect ratio of 1.85:1, with Night of the Blood Beast also available with a TV aspect ratio of 1.37:1. Discs are region free and include English SDH. Audio is DTS-HD/Dolby AC3s.

About Film Masters:

Film Masters is a consortium of historians and enthusiasts who seek to celebrate the preservation and restoration of films. We are archivists, committed to storing film elements for future generations and reviving films that have been sitting dormant for decades. By scanning in 2K and 4K, we give these lesser-known films the red-carpet treatment they deserve. Leveraging modern means of distribution to release forgotten films back into the world, we also produce original bonus materials, including feature-length documentaries, which aid audiences in contextualizing and celebrating these works of art as they were meant to be. Find out more at: www.FilmMasters.com

Night of the Blood Beast

Film Masters

Genre: Cult/Horror

B&W

Not Rated

Format: Blu-ray & DVD

Running Time: Approx. 525+ Minutes (Including Special Features)

Retail Price:$29.95 Blu-ray / $19.95 DVD

Street Date: Nov. 12, 2024

