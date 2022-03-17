Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis Gets Theatrical Release in May

RYOMA! THE PRINCE OF TENNIS <DECIDE> is an anime feature film that's coming to theatres! No guesses what it's about. Iconic Events Releasing, a distribution company specializing in special engagement theatrical events, joins with Anime Expo ® to present the first-ever AX Cinema Nights featuring a new full-length anime film adventure adapted from the bestselling manga. Screenings will start on May 12th at theaters nationwide. On-sale dates and theaters will be announced shortly.

AX Anime Expo Cinema Nights is an in-person movie event series celebrating the best new and classic anime films by bringing them to theaters across North America. Leveraging the brand power of Anime Expo, the largest Japanese culture event in North America, AX Cinema Nights will bring passionate fans together for immersive and unforgettable community experiences.

RYOMA! THE PRINCE OF TENNIS <DECIDE> is a new feature film about tennis prodigy Ryoma Echizen. It is based on the acclaimed manga series, The Prince of Tennis, and its sequel, The New Prince of Tennis, written and illustrated by renowned manga author Takeshi Konomi.

Inspired by his tennis champion father, Ryoma is determined to take his game to the next level and train in the US. But in the middle of an intense tennis battle to save his classmate Sakuno from dangerous villains, they somehow find themselves transported to the past, just as Ryoma's father is about to face his final championship match at the US Open – when he was mysteriously forced to retire. The innovative 3D digital animation brings the magnificent and colorful world of The Prince of Tennis to life on the big screen in this captivating film.

Over 60 million copies of The Prince of Tennis manga have been sold since the series debuted in 1999 in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine. The sequel rekindled the series in 2009 in Shueisha's Jump Square magazine. Over the past 20+ years, the blockbuster franchise has spawned a hit anime series, animated feature films, live-action films, stage plays, radio shows, music collaborations, and video games.