Sabrina Carpenter's Alice In Wonderland Film "A Personal Project"

Marc Platt seems very excited to get started on the musical version of Alice in Wonderland that he is doing with Sabrina Carpenter.

Article Summary Sabrina Carpenter will star in and produce Universal's new Alice in Wonderland musical film.

Marc Platt and Alloy Entertainment are producing, with Lorene Scafaria set to write and direct.

The film will present a contemporary take on Lewis Carroll's classic fantasy tale.

Sabrina Carpenter's creative vision and pop stardom make her an ideal fit for this ambitious adaptation.

Sabrina Carpenter will star in and produce a musical version of Alice in Wonderland for Universal. Lorene Scafaria will write and direct the film. Marc Platt, producer of the Broadway and film versions of Wicked, will produce the project, alongside Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton of Alloy Entertainment. Platt was on the green carpet for Wicked: For Good and told Variety that they are in the early stages, and that it is "a contemporary take on the classic material," and that she had the concept all herself when she sat down for a meeting with him, and that he could tell she really connected with this vision of the story.

Sabrina Carpenter Feels Like A Perfect Fit For This

For those who don't know, here is a synopsis for Alice in Wonderland: Alice in Wonderland is a 1865 novel by English author Lewis Carroll. It tells of a young girl named Alice, who falls through a rabbit hole into a subterranean fantasy world populated by peculiar, anthropomorphic creatures. It is considered to be one of the best examples of the literary nonsense genre. The tale plays with logic, giving the story lasting popularity among both adults and children. There have been many versions of this story adapted for film over the years, but the most famous, of course, are the 1951 animated version, the 2010 live-action version, and its sequel, all from Disney.

Universal may have lightning in a bottle here with Sabrina Carpenter. One could argue she is the biggest pop star in the world, not named Taylor Swift, and her sensibilities lend themselves to the source material here. She is a very creative artist; one only needs to watch the short films that make up her various music videos from the last couple of years to see that. Throw in Marc Platt, and you could have their next Wicked. Obviously, after the success of the first film and the perceived success of the sequel, they will be looking to jump in with both feet into the deep end of big-screen musicals.

