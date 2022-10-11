Salem's Lot: Nicholas Crovetti on Filming Stephen King Horror Remake

There's no question about the continued longevity of Stephen King's works, but one surprise revisit is his 1975 work in Salem's Lot. There was a 1979 miniseries adaptation directed by Tobe Hooper (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre) and starred David Soul and James Mason, and a 2004 miniseries from Mikael Salomon (Band of Brothers) that starred Rob Lowe and Andre Braugher. Now comes a new theatrical adaptation written and directed by Gary Dauberman (Anabelle franchise) starring Lewis Pullman and Makenzie Leigh. While promoting his latest thriller in Goodnight Mommy, Nicholas Crovetti spoke to Bleeding Cool about his role as Danny Glick and working with Dauberman.

"It was really fun. The director, Gary was really nice and awesome," the Big Little Lies star said. "He always made me laugh. 'Salem's Lot' was actually the first film that I did wire work on because I'm a vampire in it. There are some scenes where we had to fly. I did the wire work, and that was really fun and interesting. I had to do a lot of prosthetics, and I was in the makeup chair for over an hour. That was also really new. That's all I can share about it."

Salem's Lot Production Details & Release

Danny is the first vampire turned by Kurt Barlow in Jerusalem's Lot, Maine, in King's novel. The Warner Bros and New Line Cinemas film, which also stars Bill Camp, Spencer Treat Clark, Pilou Asbæk, John Benjamin Hickey, Alfre Woodard, and William Sadler, was initially set for release on September 9th, 2022, before getting pushed to an April 21st, 2023 release do to COVID-related delays. Currently, the film is in limbo as Warner Bros removed the film from the studio's release schedule as of August 2022. Goodnight Mommy, which also stars Cameron Crovetti, Naomi Watts, Jeremy Bobb, and Crystal Lucas-Perry, is available to stream on Prime Video.