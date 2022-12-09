Samuel L. Jackson Takes Issue with Quentin Tarantino's Marvel Comments

If there was anyone firmly in the camps of both Marvel Cinematic Universe and Quentin Tarantino, it's Samuel L. Jackson. The writer and director made the controversial claim that Marvel actors are not movie stars, which probably feels like a twist of the knife given how the actor played Nick Fury since Phase I of the MCU. Tarantino explained that audiences went to see the character of Captain America, not Chris Evans. Jackson appeared on The View to contest his long-time collaborator.

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

Samuel L. Jackson's Disagreement with Quentin Tarantino

"It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about?" Jackson said in response to Tarantino's comments. "That's not a big controversy for me to know that, apparently, these actors are movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can't refute that, and he's a movie star." In the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, the director joined the likes of others like Martin Scorsese, who's cast shade on Marvel's success.

John Travolta as Vincent and Samuel L. Jackson as Jules in Pulp Fiction (1994). Image courtesy of ViacomCBS

Quentin Tarantino attends the premiere of the movie "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2019 in Cannes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 21: Quentin Tarantino attends the premiere of the movie "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2019, in Cannes, France. Editorial credit: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com

"I was never going to let the Oscars be a measure of my success or failure as an actor," Jackson said. "My yardstick of success is my happiness: Am I satisfied with what I'm doing? I'm not doing statue-chasing movies. You know [whispers]: 'If you do this movie, you'll win an Oscar.' No, thanks. I'd rather be Nick Fury. Or having fun being Mace Windu with a lightsaber in my hand." The actor will make his Nick Fury return on the Disney+ limited series Secret Invasion in 2023.

