Samuel L. Jackson Takes Issue with Quentin Tarantino's Marvel Comments

If there was anyone firmly in the camps of both Marvel Cinematic Universe and Quentin Tarantino, it's Samuel L. Jackson. The writer and director made the controversial claim that Marvel actors are not movie stars, which probably feels like a twist of the knife given how the actor played Nick Fury since Phase I of the MCU. Tarantino explained that audiences went to see the character of Captain America, not Chris Evans. Jackson appeared on The View to contest his long-time collaborator.

Samuel L. Jackson's Disagreement with Quentin Tarantino

"It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about?" Jackson said in response to Tarantino's comments. "That's not a big controversy for me to know that, apparently, these actors are movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can't refute that, and he's a movie star." In the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, the director joined the likes of others like Martin Scorsese, who's cast shade on Marvel's success.

"I was never going to let the Oscars be a measure of my success or failure as an actor," Jackson said. "My yardstick of success is my happiness: Am I satisfied with what I'm doing? I'm not doing statue-chasing movies. You know [whispers]: 'If you do this movie, you'll win an Oscar.' No, thanks. I'd rather be Nick Fury. Or having fun being Mace Windu with a lightsaber in my hand." While his appearance in Tarantino's Pulp Fiction in 1994 garnered his only Academy Award nomination, Jackson lamented to the Los Angeles Times on how he guides his career if the role is fulfilling, not if they'll veer him toward awards.

The actor will make his Nick Fury return on the Disney+ limited series Secret Invasion in 2023.