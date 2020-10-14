Sarah Shahi Joins the Cast of Black Adam as a University Professor

Black Adam was recently pulled from the schedule over at Warner Bros. during the latest release date reshuffling thanks to COVID-10. A few people were worried about the film since it has been in development hell for many years, even though Warner Bros. is actively casting the movie. We still don't have a new release date and just an estimate about when they will start production, but we do have some more casting. According to Deadline, Sarah Shahi has joined the cast as " a university professor and freedom fighter leading the resistance in Kahndaq."

Shahi is the third significant casting addition to the movie, with Noah Centineo set to play Atomsmasher and Aldis Hodge to play Hawkman. Jaume Collet-Serra is directing, while Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the most recent version of the script. Since they are still actively casting this movie, we can assume that it is still very much happening but that Warner Bros. and DC still don't have a new spot in the schedule for the movie. During the DC FanDome event in August, we didn't get a first look at Black Adam exactly but more of a motion comic trailer that showed off some concept art about what the movie is going to look like. That's also when we got the first plot details and that Justice Society of America members Atomsmasher, Hawkman, Doctor Fate, and Cyclone would also be in the movie.

The world is still very much still fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, so their plans of starting the production for early 2021 so we'll have to see. Whether or not Black Adam is able to get off of the ground in early 2021 will probably be the thing that helps determine the release date. As for the rest of us, we should expect the cast to continue to fill out over the course of the rest of 2020.