Posted in: Clip, Movies | Tagged: jigsaw, lionsgate, saw x

SAW X: Watch Another Clip Ahead Of This Week's Release

Another new clip from SAW X has been released, as fans eagerly anticipate the release of the new film in the franchise this Friday.

SAW X finally hits theaters this Friday, and another clip has been released for the film. It is another look at a new trap for the film, and our old friend Billy is riding his trusty trike into the scene. The film stars Renata Vaca ("Midnight Family"), Paulette Hernandez ("Crown of Tears"), Joshua Okamoto ("Control-Z"), Octavio Hinojosa (Come Play With Me), Synnøve Macody Lund (Ragnarok), Steven Brand (The Sandman) and Michael Beach (Dahmer) alongside the returning Tobin Bell as Jigsaw and Shawnee Smith as Amanda. Check out the clip below.

Saw X Has Fans Excited For The First Time In A Long Time

John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.

I think I am down for this one. And fans have responded in kind; buzz for the series has not been this strong in years. This feels like a horror event. These ads for the film have people really excited about the franchise again. Even though it is not affiliated with Universal, I feel like the only thing they missed with this release is not having a house at this year's Halloween Horror Nights. They have done one before, and I feel like that would have made the franchise feel all the way back.

SAW X opens this Friday, September 29th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!