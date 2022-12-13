Scream 2 Scribe Talks Previous Script Leaks 25 Years Later

The timeless slasher franchise Scream has been known to build a reputation for itself for being a clever whodunnit murder mystery for more than two decades, but like all big releases, has faced its own fair share of hardships. Most notably, the struggle to keep the film's plot details under wraps which have plagued the horror genre for a long time, regardless of the title. Now, in honor of the original Scream sequel's 25th anniversary, writer Kevin Williamson has reflected on the constant discussions pertaining to a previous script leak.

When reflecting on the "leaks" that have claimed everyone was a killer, including names like Derek, Hallie, Cotton, or even Dewey, Williamson exclusively tells EW, "Here's how I remember it. There are so many different versions of this story, and it's so funny because I get asked this question a lot. Here's what happened: I knew the script was going to get leaked because everyone was talking about it, there was press, press, press: What's going to happen in Scream 2? Luckily we had caught the zeitgeist, and everyone wanted to know about Scream 2. So I knew it was going it leak eventually — there was no way we could hold onto it."

The (Fake) Legacy Killer Fans Have Speculated About

The Scream, Scream 2, and Scream 4 writer (barring forced rewrites) then elaborated, "We were sending the script out without the last 75 pages to do our best, but we knew it would come out. So my team wrote a dummy script, my assistant wrote it, and we had a fake script with Dewey as the killer, and we leaked the fake one. So by the time the real one got out there, there was no fuss, no one cared."

Since then, script leaks have been avoidable for the popular horror franchise (thankfully), but that doesn't stop people from trying — so do yourself a favor, and ahead of Scream 6, make sure you try to avoid spoilers at all costs for the proper Scream effect!

Scream 6 hits theaters on March 10, 2023.