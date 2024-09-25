Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: a real pain, searchlight pictures

A Real Pain Trailer Promises Family Drama This Fall

Searchlight Pictures has released the trailer and offcial poster for Jesse Eisenberg's new film A Real Pain. It plays in theaters this fall.

A Real Pain is one of the fall's buzziest films, and a trailer was released by Searchlight Pictures this morning. Written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, it stars Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy, and Daniel Oreskes. Culkin especially has gotten quite a bit of awards buzz off of this film, and coming off of the end of HBO's Succession; he certainly seems to be having a moment right now. Everyone who has seen this so far agrees that this will be one of the heavy favorites to land a bunch of award nominations, not just in the acting categories either, and from the above trailer, they seem to be right about A Real Pain.

A Real Pain Synopsis

A Real Pain is written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg. Mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the odd-couple's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.

The official poster for the film was released at the same time.

Who isn't up for a depressing but funny road trip film? After last year's The Holdovers, I am ready for another entry into what has become a go-to genre for me as a sort of comfort food. Not to mention I enjoyed the last film Eisenberg made, When You Finish Saving The World quite a bit, and this feels like a deeply personal story he is trying to tell here. As mentioned above, Kieran Culkin is having a big moment and has broken out as a dramatic actor over the last few years. He has a way of bringing a heaping amount of sadness out of you while also causing you to die laughing, which is not a talent everyone has. A Real Pain feels like one of those lightning-in-bottle moments where the planets aligned and gave us something to sink our teeth into and admire.

Currently, there is no official release date for A Real Pain in theaters.

