September 5: Directing Actors Directing Coverage Of Live Events

Paramount has released a new featurette for September 5, spotlighting director Tim Fehlbaum's approach to directing actors who are covering a live event.

Set during the 1972 Munich Olympics, September 5 captures the shift to live tragedy coverage.

Fans will find a gripping tale of media evolution, with Fehlbaum's signature claustrophobic style.

Directed by Tim Fehlbaum, September 5 hits select theatres on December 13, 2024.

It feels like September 5 will be the awards film that not enough of you go to see because it isn't as flashy as some of the other films that are vying for your attention. That doesn't make the movie any less excellent, however, and it's important to realize that within the lifetime of people who might be reading this article or our parents, there was a time when the concept of live coverage of a tragedy was unheard of. Paramount Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the film, spotlighting director Tim Fehlbaum and how he decided to approach this film. He wanted us as the audience to feel just as claustrophobic in that tiny newsroom as the people working that day did, and his attention to detail.

September 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

September 5 unveils the decisive moment that forever changed media coverage and continues to impact live news today. Set during the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics, the film follows the ABC Sports broadcasting team, who quickly shifted from sports reporting to live coverage of the Israeli athletes taken hostage. Through this lens, September 5 provides an important perspective on the live broadcast seen globally by millions of people at the time.

At the heart of the story is Geoff (John Magaro), a young and ambitious producer striving to prove himself to his boss, the legendary TV executive Roone Arledge (Peter Sarsgaard). Together with German interpreter Marianne (Leonie Benesch) and his mentor Marvin Bader (Ben Chaplin), the story focuses on the intricate details of the high-tech broadcast capabilities of the time, juxtaposed against the many lives at stake and the moral decisions that needed to be made against an impossible ticking clock.

September 5, directed by Tim Fehlbaum, stars Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, Leonie Benesch, Zinedine Soualem, Georgina Rich, Corey Johnson, Marcus Rutherford, Daniel Adeosun, Benjamin Walker, and Ferdinand Dörfler. It will be in select theatres on December 13, 2024, and nationwide on January 17, 2025.

