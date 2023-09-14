Posted in: Movies, Star Wars | Tagged: deadpool 3, lucasfilm, shawn levy, star wars

Shawn Levy Is "Putting Evereything [He] Has" Into His Star Wars Film

Director Shawn Levy is a very busy man right now, but he is looking forward to "putting everything [he] has" into his Star Wars film.

While we know that three Star Wars films are in the works and, we even have some general idea of what those three movies will be about. However, we also have a couple of projects from directors that are on the books that we don't know much about. One of those directors is Shawn Levy, who is a very busy man right now, but back in 2022, it was reportedly announced that he would make a Star Wars film at some point. Between Deadpool 3 and his new limited series on Netflix, All the Light We Cannot See, he has his hands full for the foreseeable future. However, as he explained to Total Film, he is excited about the project and looking forward to putting everything he has into the film.

"Getting that call was a great day," he laughs. "I was in the edit room on All the Light We Cannot See, and I look at my phone, and it's [Lucasfilm president] Kathy Kennedy. Thus began a conversation that led to her inviting me in to develop and make my Star Wars movie. I'm putting everything I have into it because I love that world, and it is a privilege to get to join that galaxy."

With all the things that Levy is currently working on, it's hard to believe that we will be seeing anything about his Star Wars film anytime soon, and there is a chance it could go the way of many announced Star Wars films and get canceled. However, it's always nice to hear from directors who are excited to join the Star Wars galaxy, even if the shine on it isn't as bright as it used to be.

All The Light We Cannot See: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, All The Light We Cannot See is a groundbreaking limited series that follows the story of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl, and her father, Daniel LeBlanc, who flee German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond to keep it from falling into the hands of the Nazis. Relentlessly pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who seeks to possess the stone for his own selfish means, Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in St. Malo, where they take up residence with a reclusive uncle who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance. Yet here in this once-idyllic seaside city, Marie-Laure's path also collides inexorably with the unlikeliest of kindred spirits: Werner, a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler's regime to track down illegal broadcasts, who instead shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure as well as her faith in humanity and the possibility of hope.

Deftly interweaving the lives of Marie-Laure and Werner over the course of a decade, All The Light We Cannot See tells a story of the extraordinary power of human connection — a beacon of light that can lead us through even the darkest of times. Directed by Shawn Levy and written by Steven Knight, the four-part limited series introduces newcomers Aria Mia Loberti and Nell Sutton as the older and younger Marie-Laure, respectively, and stars Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc, Hugh Laurie as Uncle Etienne, Louis Hofmann as Werner, Lars Eidinger as Von Rumpel, and Marion Bailey as Madame Manec. It will stream to Netflix on November 2nd.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!