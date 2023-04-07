Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Is Now Available On Vudu Shazam!: Fury Of The Gods released in theaters three weeks ago, and as of today the film is already viewable at home on Vudu.

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods opened in theaters on March 17th. Three weeks later, you can now watch the film at home on Vudu. In this era of tight windows as far as theatrical release and streaming, that is a pretty tight window. So far, the film has only made a disappointing $54 million domestically and $121 million worldwide. Safe to say this is the end of the franchise on the big screen. With all of the changes coming to the DCEU, this result was kind of expected, but still a tad surprising that it was that bad. I personally have not seen this yet, so I can't speak to its quality, but I imagine that this weekend a lot of families will be watching this.

Shazam May Live On, Who Knows?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is available today, Friday, April 7, on Vudu, Fandango's premium on-demand video service. Can't get enough Shazam? Fans can also purchase the Shazam! 2-Film Collection on the platform, which includes the original Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods now available for $27.99. As an added bonus, Vudu is giving fans a sneak peek at the thrilling opening 10 minutes from the film, which memorably introduces the villains played by Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu. Check out the clip HERE!

