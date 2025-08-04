Posted in: Movies, NEON | Tagged:

Shelby Oaks: Official Trailer & 4 Posters For Chris Stuckmann's Debut

NEON dropped the official trailer and 4 posters for Shelby Oaks, the feature directorial debut from YouTuber and film critic Chris Stuckmann.

The film’s production was crowdfunded on Kickstarter, earning just under $1.4 million from fans.

Shelby Oaks overcame early delays and was picked up by NEON ahead of its Fantasia Film Festival premiere.

The new horror movie is set to hit theaters on October 3, 2025, following a unique journey to the screen.

Whenever someone jumps on the internet and tries to criticize a movie, there is always that one group of people who throw out the whole, "If you think you're so high and mighty, let's see the movie you make." The reality is that a decent portion of film critics don't have any desire to make their own movies because writing reviews and making movies are two very different things. That doesn't mean all of us, though, and YouTuber and film critic Chris Stuckmann absolutely made that jump.

Shelby Oaks is an interesting little production in that the story of how it came to be is becoming more and more common. In mid-2021, the project was officially announced, but by early 2022, the production had to be pushed back due to a lack of funds. Stuckmann had a lot of YouTube subscribers, so a Kickstarter launch to help get things off the ground makes complete sense. The campaign was launched in March 2022 and ended with just under $1.4 million raised. NEON picked up the distribution rights for the film right before its premiere at the 28th Fantasia International Film Festival. NEON made a smart decision and scheduled the film for an early October release date because it's a horror movie. The redband and greenband trailers for the film were released today, along with four creepy-looking posters.

Shelby Oaks: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A woman's desperate search for her long-lost sister falls into obsession upon realizing that the imaginary demon from their childhood may have been real.

Shelby Oaks is produced, written, and directed by Chris Stuckmann in his feature directorial debut. It stars Camille Sullivan, Brendan Sexton III, Michael Beach, Robin Bartlett, and Keith David. The film is also produced by Aaron B. Koontz, Cameron Burns, and Ashleigh Snead. Shelby Oaks will be released in theaters on October 3, 2025.

