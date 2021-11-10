Silent Night Trailer Promises A Dark Dinner Party December 3rd

Silent Night is a new dramedy starring a pretty great cast. Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Ṣọpé Dìrísù, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Lucy Punch, Rufus Jones, and Trudie Styler all-star in Camille Griffin's directorial debut about a family inviting their friends over for a lavish Christmas dinner as the outside world faces catastrophe. Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise), Trudie Styler (Moon) and Celine Rattray (The Kids Are Alright), Silent Night produce. You can see the Silent Night trailer down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SILENT NIGHT Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ras0H9GEz5I)

Silent Night Synopsis

"Nell and Simon have invited their closest friends to join their family for Christmas dinner at their idyllic home in the English countryside. As the group comes together, it feels like old times – but behind all of the laughter and merriment, something is not quite right. The world outside is facing impending doom, and no amount of gifts, games, or Prosecco can make mankind's imminent destruction go away. Surviving the holidays just got a lot more complicated. Starring Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Ṣọpé Dìrísù, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Lucy Punch Written and Directed by Camille Griffin."

That is a pretty impressive cast to assemble for this film, and it looks pretty fun. The world needs more Christmas horror films, so hopefully, this can be added to the rotation for years to come. Silent Night, starring Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Ṣọpé Dìrísù, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Lucy Punch, Rufus Jones, and Trudie Styler, written and directed by Camille Griffin, will be out in select theaters and available to stream on AMC+ on December 3rd. Make sure it is on your radar this holiday season, horror fans.