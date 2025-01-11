Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: fantastic four, julia garner, Marvel Studios, mcu, The Fantastic Four, the fantastic four: first steps

Silver Surfer Star Praises the Crew of The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Jula Garner shares what surprised her about the upcoming Marvel Studios film The Fantastic Four: First Steps and her thoughts on the crew.

We're only a few months away from the release of Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which, in theory, has the potential to really create some impactful ripples across the current MCU. Then there's the inclusion of a few fan-favorite characters like Galactus, Doctor Doom, and the Silver Surfer, who are making this film a highly anticipated Marvel event in more than one way. Now, Julia Garner, who was tapped to play a version of the Silver Surfer, is sharing her thoughts on the film and the scope of the story.

During a recent conversation with ComicBook.com, Garner was asked by the outlet about what surprised her most while preparing for her role in the film. The actor explains, "I mean, just how big it is [surprised me]. It's a big universe, and I feel so grateful I get to be a little part of it, to be honest," Garner continues, "Everybody on that job, I think the casting is phenomenal, and they're so wonderful. And [director] Matt Shakman is amazing. I'm very excited."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Official Cast and Release Date

Shakman will direct the film with a screenplay penned by Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer, and Josh Friedman. The Fantastic Four: First Steps also enlists an impressive ensemble cast, including names like Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the core four, along with Garner as the Silver Surfer, and Galactus, played by Ralph Ineson. The film will also feature Robert Downey Jr., who is officially returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom (after his death as Iron Man), while Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been tapped for unknown roles.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently scheduled to be released in the United States on July 25, 2025, acting as the introduction to Phase Six of the MCU.

Are you excited about The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

