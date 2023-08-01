Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: barbie, film, greta gerwig, Simu Liu, Warner Bros

Simu Liu Talks Working with Barbie Director Greta Gerwig

Barbie and MCU star Simu Liu is sharing how the director of the film intended to create a specific rehearsal experience.

It's already very apparent that the new cinematic adaptation of Barbie from Warner Bros. and Mattel has become a certified hit, earning solid reviews and a lot of money at the box office. However, it looks like Barbie has to share the spotlight with the film's director Greta Gerwig, who's been getting a lot of praise from critics and the film's iconic cast. The next star opening up about their experiences with the director? Ken actor Simu Liu!

The Barbie Director's Fully Immersive, Theatrical Experience

In a conversation with Collider, the Barbie and MCU star was asked about collaborating with Gerwig, where the actor shared his admiration for the popular filmmaker and a fellow co-star. Liu reveals, "I think Greta comes from such a love of cinema, such a love of theater, old-school theater. She really placed a lot of importance on the rehearsal process, and that's important. We don't always get that in the film world. Getting to put scenes on their feet before we saw any of the sets, but just kind of actor-to-actor getting to play, getting to sense each other's energy, getting a sense of where we were at, and I thought that was so crucial."

He goes on to share the behind-the-scenes love with another Barbie star, adding, "It was in one of my first rehearsals with [Ryan Gosling] that I was so blown away by his tenacity, by his talent. It was a very important moment for me because I was like, 'Oh, thank goodness I didn't witness this for the first time as the cameras were about to roll because I've gotta really up my game.' He was incredible. It taught me so much. That, among many other things, I think is why Greta is just such an amazing director and the perfect director for this movie."

Barbie is currently dominating the box office worldwide, so go ahead and check it out if you haven't already!

