Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged:

Sinners: New Teaser Released And New Trailer Is Coming Soon

Warner Bros. released a creepy new teaser for Ryan Coogler's Sinners, with a new trailer coming soon. The film will be released on April 18, 2025.

Article Summary Warner Bros. releases new teaser for Ryan Coogler's film Sinners, hinting a haunting thriller is in the works.

A new full trailer for Sinners is expected soon, possibly during the Super Bowl, promising more spine-chilling glimpses.

Sinners' release moved from early March to April 18, 2025, allowing more post-production time and optimizing Warner Bros.' schedule.

With films like Sinners, Warner Bros. aims to recover from its slow winter season and dominates early 2025.

We got some new footage from Sinners last night, but the next full trailer hasn't dropped yet, so it sounds like a Super Bowl spot is more than likely. The scene that was released last night, though, is excellent, and if the rest of the film manages to capture this eerie edge, we're going to have something special coming out in April. Sinners was initially supposed to be released in early March, but they needed a little more time to do the post-production work on the film, and Mickey 17 was capable of moving up, so the two films did a little switcharoo. Warner Bros. has been doing well in March and April in the last couple of years, so between Sinners, Mickey 17, and Minecraft; Warner Bros. has a real chance to make up for the rather lackluster winter season it had following Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Sinners: Summary, Cast List Release Date

From Ryan Coogler—director of Black Panther and Creed—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: Sinners.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

"You keep dancing with the devil, one day he's gonna follow you home."Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O'Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Benson Miller (True Lies) and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Coogler and frequent collaborators Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield, and Rebecca Cho. Warner Bros. Pictures presents A Proximity Media Production, A Ryan Coogler Film: "Sinners." The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on April 18, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!