Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: sinners

Sinners Will Return To IMAX Theaters This Halloween Weekend

Warner Bros. is bringing Ryan Coogler's Sinners back to IMAX screens for the Halloween weekend, and tickets are on sale now.

Article Summary Ryan Coogler's Sinners returns to IMAX theaters for Halloween weekend with tickets available now.

The critically acclaimed film was a box office hit during its initial release in April 2025.

Warner Bros. continues its strategy of IMAX re-releases, capitalizing on audience demand this year.

Sinners is praised for its immersive IMAX experience and ongoing momentum since its debut.

Theatrical window? What theatrical window, we spit on the theatrical window in 2025, and it rules. There have been several movies released this year that have been monumental in different ways. KPop Demon Hunters isn't just a massive misstep for Sony [and a win for Netflix], but the kind of hit that people pray for. The film has returned to theaters three times now since its release this summer, and the hype seems to get bigger every time. Sinners is a movie that really benefited from a good IMAX theater. The idea of niche IMAX screenings has become even more mainstream in a post-COVID world, and Warner Bros. is leaning in to the IMAX releases this year with yet another re-release of Sinners. The Ryan Coogler directed film was a critical and commercial success when it was released in April, and the momentum hasn't slowed down. Warner Bros. is bringing the movie back to IMAX theaters right before the slate gets extremely busy again, and for Halloween? It's pretty perfect. Tickets are on sale now, and if you missed Sinners in IMAX, absolutely take the time to check it out later this month.

Sinners: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Ryan Coogler—director of Black Panther and Creed—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: Sinners.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

"You keep dancing with the devil, one day he's gonna follow you home." Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O'Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Benson Miller (True Lies) and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Coogler and frequent collaborators Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield, and Rebecca Cho. Warner Bros. Pictures presents A Proximity Media Production, A Ryan Coogler Film: Sinners. The film was distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on April 18, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!