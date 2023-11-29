Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: knuckles, shadow, sonic the hedgehog 3

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 has Begun Filming And Teased A Fan-Favorite

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 began filming today, and to celebrate they teased Shadow by showing off his shoes. The film releases in 2024.

Article Summary Filming for Sonic The Hedgehog 3 has officially kicked off, releasing in 2024.

Shadow the Hedgehog teased with a sneak peek of his iconic shoes.

Main cast including Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba confirmed to return.

Paramount's Sonic Universe set to expand with a Knuckles show on Paramount+.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 has begun filming, and the production took to social media today to announce the start. Part of that was also teasing a new character joining the big screen franchise, as Shadow can be seen standing next to the clacker board. He has some pretty dope shoes on, and though we do not yet know who is voicing the character, Shadow was teased in Sonic The Hedgehog 2 already. Returning for the third film will be Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, Idris Elba as Knuckles, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, and Shemar Moore. The film is directed by Jeff Fowler from a script by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington.

Sonic The Hedgehog Fans Will Love 2024

On top of Sonic The Hedgehog 3 in 2024, the Knuckles show will also debut on Paramount+ in early 2024 as well. The cast for that one includes Elba as Knuckles, Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Cary Elwes (Stranger Things, The Princess Bride), Stockard Channing (Grease), Paul Scheer (The League), and Rob Huebel (Transparent). It continues Paramount's Sonic Universe, which so far consists of two films that have combined to gross over $700 million at the worldwide box office. This third film is highly anticipated and should have no trouble sending the franchise over the $1 billion mark.

That has to feel great for Paramount as well, as the company seems to be heading for a sale at some point. Sonic The Hedgehog is a huge franchise to put in front of buyers now, and with the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie as well, there has never been a better time to have a popular video game franchise under your umbrella. We will let you know when we find out who is voicing Shadow.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is set to hit theaters on November 29th, 2024. One year from today, actually.

