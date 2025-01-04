Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, Paramount Pictures, sonic the hedgehog, sonic the hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog Star Reflects on the Lead Character's Growth

With the third entry out now, the actor attached to Sonic the Hedgehog discusses the character's evolution and selfless nature.

Article Summary Ben Schwartz discusses Sonic's character evolution and his selfless nature in the third film.

Sonic's journey from lonely kid to team leader highlights his growth over three films.

Friendships with Tom, Tails, Knuckles, and Shadow shape Sonic's maturing persona.

Future sequels and spin-offs will continue Sonic's dynamic and popular adventures.

Over the course of three widely successful films, the popular character named Sonic the Hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz) has gone through quite a lot — expanding his skillset as well as his unique circle of friends. In fact, up to this point, we've witnessed Sonic's connection with Tom, his timeless friendship with Tails, and even newfound connections through classic characters such as Knuckles and Shadow. Now, the actor behind Sonic reflects on his trajectory over the first three films and offers his interpretation of the character's journey so far.

Sonic the Hedgehog Star Discusses Sonic's Selfless Nature

During a conversation with Screen Rant, Schwartz explains, "Yeah, I think in the first [Sonic the Hedgehog movie], he was kind of a lonely kid looking for a friend, and he found Tom. In the second one, they find their team in Tails, and then eventually Knuckles, and this one, he has a team. I think it's him trying to be a leader, learning when to listen to his heart, when to make decisions, learning when to ask for help. It's something that I'm not very good at, and Sonic wasn't very good at when to ask for help. And then, I think it's also watching him mature. You kind of see that not only has he been taking so much information from Tom, but he's able to kind of dish it out a little bit, also, and kind of tell from his experience how he can help other people. I think that's a big step for him. A very selfless step for someone who may joke around a lot."

With another sequel being developed and plenty of spin-off potential to unpack, it's pretty hard to imagine that the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise will stop the character's popular journey anytime soon.

The Paramount Pictures film Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is in theaters everywhere.

