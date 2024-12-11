Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Digital, Movies | Tagged: sony, tom hardy, venom: the last dance

Venom: The Last Dance Hits Digital Tomorrow, Physical Media Jan. 21st

Venom: The Last Dance will be available to rent or buy on digital services tomorrow, and on physical media on January 21st.

Article Summary Venom: The Last Dance digital release tomorrow; physical media Jan. 21st

Final film in the Venom trilogy stars Tom Hardy and directed by Kelly Marcel

Explore exclusive 4K Blu-ray features, including deleted scenes, bloopers, and more

Check out the 4K Steelbook and trilogy gift set with a collectible figure

Venom: The Last Dance will be available to watch on your preferred digital service tomorrow, and a release on physical media will follow on January 21st. The third film in the franchise stars Tom Hardy, ​Chiwetel Ejiofor, ​Juno Temple, ​Rhys Ifans, ​Stephen Graham, ​Peggy Lu, and ​Alanna Ubach. It was directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay by herself, based on a story by Marcel and Hardy. As of today, it has grossed $472 million worldwide. Below, you can get a look at the Steelbook for the 4K release, as well as a trilogy gift set that includes a collectible figure. Oh, and the features list with specs for the 4K Blu-ray release of the film.

Venom: The Last Dance Special Features List

"In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy, and Hutch Parker."

Here is the full list of special features and disc specs included on the 4K Blu-ray release:

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Venomous Laughs: Outtakes & Bloopers

Bonded in Chaos: Tom Hardy

Author of Mayhem: From Writer to Director

Venom's Inner Circle

Venom Unleashed: The Action & Stunts

Select Scene PreVis

One Last Dance – Tom Morello x Grandson Music Video

Savor the Last Bite: The Venom Legacy

Brock Bottom: Mrs. Chen Interview

4K UHD: 2160p Ultra High Definition/ 2/39:1 • Audio: English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 compatible), French (Doublé au Québec) 5.1 DTS-HD MA, Spanish, English & French (Doublé au Québec) Audio Description Tracks 5.1 Dolby Digital • Approx 109 Mins • Color • Some of The Information Listed May Not Apply To Special Features or the Blu-ray™ disc.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!