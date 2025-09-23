Posted in: Casting, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Marvin Jones III, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, tom holland, tombstone

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Casts Marvin Jones III As Tombstone

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has a new villain, as Marvin Jones III has signed on to play Tombstone, whom he has voiced before.

Article Summary Marvin Jones III joins Spider-Man: Brand New Day as Tombstone, reprising his voice role from the animated films.

Tom Holland returns as Spider-Man, with production paused due to his on-set concussion recovery.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film lands in theaters July 31, 2026, as the fourth Holland Spider-Man.

Tombstone’s addition hints at possible ties to The Punisher and deeper connections in the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now in production, though it is on pause while star Tom Holland recovers from a concussion suffered on set. Meanwhile, another villain has been cast in the film, as Marvin Jones III has signed on to portray mafia thug Tombstone. He also voiced the role in the animated films Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the final film in that trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Destin Daniel Cretton is directing this Sony/Marvel collaboration, and it has snagged a prime-time July 31, 2026, release date. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Jon Bernthal are reprising their respective roles. Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas are also starring, but in undisclosed roles. Deadline reported that Jones had been cast.

Spider-Man Against The World

Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Sony's Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home as the fourth film starring Tom Holland as the web-slinger. No Way Home went on to gross $1.9 billion worldwide at the box office, and his Spidey films have grossed over $4 billion. It will be the next theatrical release in the Marvel Studios canon, and will be followed up by Avengers: Doomsday on December 18. Gerry Conway and artist Alex Saviuk created Tombstone, and he first appeared in Web of Spider-Man #36 in March 1988. He has been a staple of the comics in the decades since, including just recently.

As far as his connection to this film, who knows! We have no clue what this film is about, but if I had to guess, he is undoubtedly tied to The Punisher in some way. That makes perfect sense. It is also interesting that they cast the same actor as the animated universe films, like this, especially with what No Way Home and Across the Spider-Verse touched upon. Interesting times are ahead.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!