Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day, tom holland

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Pauses Filming After Tom Holland Is Injured

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will pause filming after star Tom Holland suffered a mild concussion while on set on Friday.

Article Summary Spider-Man: Brand New Day pauses filming after Tom Holland suffers a mild concussion during a stunt.

Sony and Marvel are evaluating which scenes can proceed while Holland recovers from his injury.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton leads the superhero sequel, with a release date set for July 31, 2026.

Details on plot and timeline remain under wraps, with casting news emerging after CinemaCon's title reveal.

According to Variety, filming on Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially paused due to star Tom Holland suffering a mild concussion while on set on Friday. It sounds like it was a fall during a stunt, though that hasn't been confirmed, but there weren't any other reported injuries. But Holland is taking a break and should return to the set in a few days. Later today, Sony and Marvel are reportedly meeting to see what could be covered while Holland recovers. Concussions and set injuries are scary, even more so falls, because they can linger in ways people don't expect. We hope that Holland recovers quickly.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Was Inevitable

We learned the title of Spider-Man 4 at CinemaCon in April 2025, and tiny details about where the film falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline were all over the internet following the announcement. However, we haven't really gotten that much in the way of solid details yet, aside from the fact that the title is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which makes sense considering how the last movie ended. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Destin Daniel Cretton is directing this Sony/Marvel collaboration, and it has snagged a prime-time July 31, 2026, release date. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Jon Bernthal are reprising their respective roles. Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas have signed on as new cast members. The timeline for the film has likely shifted a bit, considering the recent delay of Avengers: Doomsday, but it's unclear how that delay will impact this film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!