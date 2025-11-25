Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Sadie Sink, Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Sadie Sink Reminds Us Hair Color Can Change

Sadie Sink has reminded everyone that hair color can change when asked what character she is portraying in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Article Summary Sadie Sink addresses fan speculation about her possible role as Mary Jane in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The actress points out that hair color isn't a reliable clue for Marvel character casting decisions.

Speculation continues as Sink's actual role in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast remains under wraps.

Marvel and Sony have not confirmed character identities, keeping fans guessing ahead of the 2026 release.

It's always fun when actors remind everyone about very basic things that exist in reality. Whenever someone new joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it isn't immediately confirmed as to who they will be portraying, fans will start speculating. And the first thing they will do is put the actor's face next to a comic character and declare that because there is a physical resemblance to what is on the page, that obviously means this is who they are playing. This is why so many fan casts never come true; nine times out of ten, a fan cast has nothing to do with an actor's range or talent but whether or not they look exactly like the character. So when Sadie Sink confirmed as a cast member for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, everyone took one look at her and jumped to one conclusion: Sink has red hair, therefore she must be playing a version of Mary Jane. We have a version of MJ in this universe already, but her name is Michelle, and she's portrayed by Zendaya , who got a lot of flak from fans for looking nothing like the character of MJ in the comics.

Sink is currently doing the rounds for the final season of Stranger Things, but Entertainment Weekly spoke to her about her mysterious role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Sink took the opportunity to state the obvious: "A lot of people forget that hair color can change, but, yeah, I understand all of the theories," Sink explained. "People will just have to wait and see. I'm excited for all of it to maybe be put to rest." With Hollywood, hair color can change either from dye or a [often terrible] looking wig.

Does this mean Sink isn't playing Mary Jane in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? It's unclear at this time, but signing on a woman with red hair and then having her not portray an infamous Spider-Man character who is a redhead would be some next-level trolling from Sony and Marvel. Bring it on for sheer comedy.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Was Inevitable

We learned the title of Spider-Man 4 at CinemaCon in April 2025, and tiny details about where the film falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline were all over the internet following the announcement. However, we haven't really gotten that much in the way of solid details yet, aside from the fact that the title is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which makes sense considering how the last movie ended. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Destin Daniel Cretton is directing this Sony/Marvel collaboration, and it has snagged a prime-time July 31, 2026, release date. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Jon Bernthal are reprising their respective roles. Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas have signed on as new cast members. The timeline for the film has likely shifted a bit, considering the recent delay of Avengers: Doomsday, but it's unclear how that delay will impact this film.

