Spider-Man: No Way Home Stars on Director Paying Homage to Sam Raimi

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Spider-Man: No Way Home is certainly unlike anything out there in cinema history, let alone the superhero genre bridging three generations to a single film only within a span of 20 years. Fortunately for its stars in Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, they grew up on the original Sam Raimi trilogy. Jon Watts, who's directed the Holland-led Home trilogy for Sony and the MCU, was afforded all the primary villains from the previous films for the sake of multiverse. Speaking with Den of Geek, the three stars talked about the stylistic lengths Watts went through to faithfully recreate the previous films.

Spider-Man: No Way Home
Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) and Spider-Man battle it out in Columbia Pictures' SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME. Courtesy of Sony Pictures ©2021 CTMG. All Rights Reserved. MARVEL and all related character names: © & ™ 2021 MARVEL

"I think what Jon Watts did really well is [what] he would call the 'Raimi Cam,'" Holland explains. "And he would do these really quick, smash push-ins on characters, which is something Sam Raimi, I suppose, was quite famous for. So Jon definitely paid respect to the previous two movies." Every primary villain from the previous films with Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, Jamie Foxx's Electro, Thomas Hayden Church's Sandman, and Rhys Ifans' Lizard were on display from the Raimi and Marc Webb films. One character that went through significant change in production was Molina's character.

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Dir Sam Raimi Reacts to Doc Ock's Return
Alfred Molina in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Image courtesy of Sony Pictures / Marvel

"There was quite a lot of [comparing notes], actually," Holland said. "Especially with Alfred, because I think back in the day his arms were puppeteered, and obviously in this film they're completely CG. So I think it gave him a lot more creative freedom in the way that you can move around the set. It was really nice to see someone kind of adapt to the new way of filmmaking." There are moments Zandaya admits, the trio had to step back feeling overwhelmed working with the veteran actors reliving their childhood memories. "It was crazy," she said. "Unreal. In fact, there were days when Tom would ask us to come in, just as emotional support, because it's a crazy thing." For more on Spider-Man: No Way Home, you can go to Den of Geek. The film comes to theaters on December 17.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - 3 Character Posters and 2 More Posters
Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster. Courtesy of Sony Pictures ©2021 CTMG. All Rights Reserved. MARVEL and all related character names: © & ™ 2021 MARVEL

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Tom Chang

I'm a follower of pop culture from gaming, comics, sci-fi, fantasy, film, and TV for over 30 years. I grew up reading magazines like Starlog, Mad, and Fangoria. As a writer for over 10 years, Star Wars was the first sci-fi franchise I fell in love with. I'm a nerd-of-all-trades.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.