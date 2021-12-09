Spider-Man: No Way Home Stars on Director Paying Homage to Sam Raimi

Spider-Man: No Way Home is certainly unlike anything out there in cinema history, let alone the superhero genre bridging three generations to a single film only within a span of 20 years. Fortunately for its stars in Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, they grew up on the original Sam Raimi trilogy. Jon Watts, who's directed the Holland-led Home trilogy for Sony and the MCU, was afforded all the primary villains from the previous films for the sake of multiverse. Speaking with Den of Geek, the three stars talked about the stylistic lengths Watts went through to faithfully recreate the previous films.

"I think what Jon Watts did really well is [what] he would call the 'Raimi Cam,'" Holland explains. "And he would do these really quick, smash push-ins on characters, which is something Sam Raimi, I suppose, was quite famous for. So Jon definitely paid respect to the previous two movies." Every primary villain from the previous films with Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, Jamie Foxx's Electro, Thomas Hayden Church's Sandman, and Rhys Ifans' Lizard were on display from the Raimi and Marc Webb films. One character that went through significant change in production was Molina's character.

"There was quite a lot of [comparing notes], actually," Holland said. "Especially with Alfred, because I think back in the day his arms were puppeteered, and obviously in this film they're completely CG. So I think it gave him a lot more creative freedom in the way that you can move around the set. It was really nice to see someone kind of adapt to the new way of filmmaking." There are moments Zandaya admits, the trio had to step back feeling overwhelmed working with the veteran actors reliving their childhood memories. "It was crazy," she said. "Unreal. In fact, there were days when Tom would ask us to come in, just as emotional support, because it's a crazy thing." For more on Spider-Man: No Way Home, you can go to Den of Geek. The film comes to theaters on December 17.