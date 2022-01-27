Spider-Man: Tobey Maguire Talks Franchise Return in No Way Home

If there's anyone who's all too familiar with the Spider-Man franchise and its fame, it's Tobey Maguire, who played a major part in shaping the modern superhero film today in the Sam Raimi trilogy. With the release of No Way Home in December 2021, much of the talk surrounded the moment when the three cinematic actors shared screen time in Maguire, Amazing star Andrew Garfield, and current MCU-era star Tom Holland. While speculation remains on Holland's future, renewed interest was created by fans with Garfield reflecting about his time in the Marc Webb films and keeping secrets from fans and loved ones. The biggest mystery still missing was word from Maguire, who finally broke his silence, having not played the role since 2007's Spider-Man 3 on his return, joining host Pete Hammond on the franchise's YouTube channel and the two other Spider-Men.

"I went and had a meeting with Amy and Kevin. Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige. And had talked about… They sort of just teased it," Maguire said. "I think Amy was like, 'We'd love to talk to you, and you know what this is about.' And I was like, 'okay, sure. Let's go chat.'" There wasn't much the actor could go on initially. "Maybe you could just give me a little bit of information. But I don't know. I gotta say, I was intrigued immediately. In that conversation, the intention, the kind of love and celebration of these movies, and what it meant, I think to Amy and Kevin, was apparent. To me, when artists or people who are um steering the creative process have a kind of authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love, it just was so apparent in both of them that I just wanted to join that."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Spider-Man : The Green Goblin attacks (https://youtu.be/QSD0urFgB2Q)

When Spider-Man villain actors Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Thomas Hayden Church, and Rhys Ifans were announced by Sony to be in the upcoming film, naturally, attention focused on whether Maguire and Garfield would be involved too in the Jon Watts film. "I'm a big fan of Tom and those movies and Andrew. So, it was definitely intriguing. But, yes, I was also going, 'Well, what are we going to do?' And that was a bit mysterious," Maguire said. "I did appreciate what was shared. But, it was really about getting together with these people, revisiting what part of my history was, and getting a chance to like come together. There are personal things too, which are kind of resolutions or a way to revisit and… I'm not quite sure how to put it. It's just to get back into that, and I don't want to say like close the chapter… But revisit and have certain resolutions and just join in this loving, creative spirit." Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters. You can check out more on the video below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME – In Conversation with Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield (https://youtu.be/ZDvUI5O_b3k)