Spoiler Alert Is Charming, Sad, And Has A Lead Actor Problem {Review}

Spoiler Alert is one of the best romantic films of the year, if not the best. That, however, is by default, as it hasn't been a solid year for the genre. Most of the cast is charming and a delight to watch, except the star. Jim Parsons is a fine actor, but his ability to rise to the material he is given fails to materialize, especially painfully noticeable as things get sadder in the third act. Before that, this is a romantic story that anyone can enjoy, and there is enough in the first 2/3 to give this a recommendation.

Spoiler Alert Is Worth Your Time

Spoiler Alert tells the real-life story of entertainment writer and TV Line founder Michael Ausiello ( Parsons) and his relationship with partner and photographer Kit Cowan (Ben Aldridge) from the time that they meet through Cowan's battle with cancer. As the cancer worsens, the film switches from a light-hearted rom-com to serious drama as we reach the ending promised by the film's opening frames.

As a rom-com, this is one of the best of the year. We pick up with Ausiello still working for TV Guide as a features writer, and we get his backstory in told in flashbacks set up like a classic 80's sitcom. Those don't really work and are very jarring when they happen, especially when we want to spend so much more time with Parsons and Aldridge. They have an undeniable chemistry, and as they go through all of the regular ups and downs of a relationship, you just want them to stay on screen. Sally Field and Bill Irwin also turn in great performances as Kit's parents, leading to a very funny and poignant coming-out scene for Kit.

Where the film slows down, and rightly so, after the cancer diagnosis, Aldridge does a wonderful job portraying a man face to face with his own mortality, but Parsons begins to struggle. When he is younger and pursuing Aldridge, his boyish sensibilities and joky nature are welcome. When he is supposed to be in agony over losing the one he loves, it is annoying and out of place. It is a tale of two films for him, and he just can't match up to Aldridge's intensity. He feels pretty empty emotionally like he is faking it.

In some ways, this is also a pretty paint-by-numbers dramedy that feels fresher than usual because they just don't make many films like this like they used to. Spoiler Alert is not bad by any stretch, but it feels like in a year where the offerings in this genre were more plentiful, we wouldn't forgive its flaws as easily. It's a fun watch for half of it and a good tearjerker for the other. For some, that will be enough.

Spoiler Alert Review by Jeremy Konrad 6.5 / 10 Spoiler Alert is a tale of two films. A strong, funny rom com for the first half, and a slow moving, sad cancer drama for the second half. One wishes we got to spend more time in the first half, but I guess that is the point.