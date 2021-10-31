Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Jacket Is On Auction At Heritage Auctions

Sylvester Stallone's screen-worn black leather jacket is up for auction. Worn in the iconic film from 1976, this coat is a black paneled leather jacket with short collar, 2-flap front hip pockets, unique pleats at shoulders, black faux fur zip-out interior lining and five-button front closure. It even still has the costumer tags on it. When I think of Stallone in Rocky, I think of him wearing this jacket, the fedora, and bouncing that rubber ball of his, trying to get Adrian to go on a date with him. You can own it right now, as it is taking bids at Heritage Auctions. Right now, it is sitting at $60,000, so well out of some of our price range. But hey, maybe one of you out there could buy this. See the jacket below.

Stallone's Rocky Jacket Would Be Cool To Own

"I remember when I bought this jacket. It was obviously quite a few years before I ever even thought about Rocky, before Rocky was even an idea," Stallone told us. "This is what I would wear in my everyday life. And when the time came to do the movie, we didn't have a budget where we could afford an original wardrobe so I thought, 'Why don't I just wear the things that I think Rocky would wear, clothes from my real life'" So, I went in my closet, pulled out this jacket. It's one of those unique times where life

imitates art, art imitates reality. This jacket was used in several of the films and it really established Rocky as kind of mythical, dark knight character. You knew something special was going to happen with this individual because he just looked different — and this black leather jacket set the tone for the rest of the series." Exhibiting age and minor production wear. In Fine condition. Provenance: Heritage Auctions "Stallone – The Auction" December 18 – 20, 2015, Los Angeles, Lot 89002 and sold for $149,000. Comes with a LOA from Sylvester Stallone/Heritage Auctions."

I gotta say, I would love to own this. I don't actually have any movie props or anything in my collection, but having Stallone's jacket from Rocky would be a neat first piece. I don't have $60,000 to buy it (unless Kaitlyn Booth wants to up my salary here), so for now, I will just enjoy looking at it. Go here for more info, and to place a bid if you can. While there, check out the other memorabilia taking bids today.