Star Trek 4: Dir Noah Hawley Had Blanchett & Malek in Mind for Sequel

Fargo creator Noah Hawley had big plans for Star Trek 4 had he remained director recruiting Oscar winners Cate Blanchett & Rami Malek.

If he remained the director, Fargo creator Noah Hawley had big plans for the fourth Kelvin Universe Star Trek film. While promoting his FX series based on the 1996 Academy Award-winning Coen Brothers' film, he opened up on what could have been. As the story goes, Hawley was one of several directors attached to the movie along with Quentin Tarantino, S.J. Clarkson, and the latest with Matt Shakman before plans fell through for Paramount. The Kelvin universe, established by director J.J. Abrams in the 2009 film Star Trek, was separate from the Prime universe initially set up by the Gene Roddenberry NBC series in 1966 as an opportunity to play creatively loose with the younger The Original Series characters in a new incarnation as to not create any continuity issues with the expansive history of the franchise. Leading the way was the ensemble younger cast of Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho, Simon Pegg, and Anton Yelchin. The success of the film generated two sequels, 2013's Into Darkness and 2016's Beyond, but nothing since.

Director Noah Hawley Had Two Oscar-Winners in Mind for Star Trek 4

"Yeah, I mean, I was going to make a Star Trek movie with Cate Blanchett and Rami Malek. Could have had that, America," Hawley told host Dax Shepard of the podcast Armchair Expert. Blanchett is a two-time Oscar winner for Blue Jasmine (2014) and The Aviator (2005) and certainly no stranger to franchise roles with her turn as the villain Hela in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok along with co-star Idris Elba (Heimdall), who happened to play the villain in Beyond. The actress reprised her role in the Marvel animated anthology series What If…? on Disney+. She's also played Galadriel in Peter Jackson's four of the six Tolkien's Middle Earth films: The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Malek won his Oscar in 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody and recently featured in the critically acclaimed Christopher Nolan biopic Oppenheimer (2023). His other biggest signature roles include his USA cyberthriller series Mr. Robot, and he has the distinction of being the final Bond villain of the Daniel Craig era in MGM's No Time to Die (2021). For more, you can check out the podcast below.

