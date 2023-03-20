Watchmen Showrunner Isn't Sure His Star Wars Film is Ready (Yet) The Leftovers showrunner Damon Lindelof recently commented on the status of his Star Wars film and how daunting it can be as a franchise fan.

The Star Wars cinematic universe has undergone several changes, with active films in development, a few films being pulled from the roster, and even films announced that feel a little too quiet. So at this point, we're kind of left curious about where Disney and Lucasfilms aim to take things next.

But suppose you've been looking forward to seeing writer Damon Lindelof's contributions to the franchise. In that case, you might have to wait a while longer before fully understanding the project's status.

Is a Star Wars Film with Damon Lindelof Still Attainable?

In a recent interview, the Watchmen and The Leftovers showrunner discussed his potential take on Star Wars, revealing slight hesitation about its ability to come to fruition. Lindelof cautiously explains to /Film, "I will just say that for reasons that I can't get into on this Sunday morning, on this day, the degree of difficulty is extremely, extremely, extremely high. If it can't be great, it shouldn't exist. That's all I'll say because I have the same association with it as you do, which is, it's the first movie I saw sitting in my dad's lap, four years old, May of '77."

The celebrated screenwriter and producer then added, "I think it's possible that sometimes when you hold something in such high reverence and esteem, you start to get in the kitchen, and you just go, 'Maybe I shouldn't be cooking. Maybe I should just be eating.' We'll just leave it at that point." Back when the Lost creator was confirmed to be attached to the project (in October of last year), it was also said that the studio had tapped Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to direct, with a few industry rumors suggesting that the film would be the first title to dive into the mainstream Star Wars universe after concluding their recent initial trilogy.

If Lindelof still plans on making his Star Wars cinematic debut at some point, are there any characters you'd like to see him tackle, or would this film require a completely original take with brand-new characters for the franchise's future?