Tahar Rahim Has Joined the Cast of Sony's Madame Web Movie

The Sony universe of Marvel movies continues to grow. We got a sequel to Venom last year that was a lot better than it had any right to be; Morbius is coming back to theaters for some reason that is a mystery to scientists, and Kraven the Hunter is well into production. We found out that Madame Web would be played by Dakota Johnson at the beginning of February, with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O'Conner all joining the cast. According to Deadline, things continue to fill out as Tahar Rahim, who has recently starred in Ridley Scott's Napoleon, has reportedly joined the cast in an unknown role. The movie is being directed by S.J. Clarkson, whom you might remember was once going to direct a Star Trek movie that ended up falling apart, with Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless writing the screenplay and with Kerem Sanga also working on a previous draft. There currently doesn't appear to be a release date for Madame Web.

Madame Web is a character that most casual fans of Marvel have probably never heard of. Still, if the success of Guardians of the Galaxy taught us anything, it's that with an excellent creative team, you can make audiences care about the most obscure properties known to man. Madame Web was created by writer Dennis O'Neil and artist John Romita Jr. in November of 1980. She first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #210. Madame Web's real name is Cassandra Webb, and she was born in Salem, Oregon. She is often depicted as an old woman who is blind and paralyzed but who also has powerful telepathic abilities. Technically, she is a mutant which is something that Sony can't use in their universe since that is a Disney-owned property, so it's going to be interesting to see what direction they end up going with her.