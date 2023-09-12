Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, Talk To Me, Talk To Me Party Hand

Talk To Me Party Hand Now Available At A24 Shop

After teasing it a little while ago, A24 has now opened up preorders for the Talk To Me Party Hand, a must have horror collectible.

Talk To Me was the horror film of the summer, and almost immediately, as the credits started rolling, my only thought was that I needed one of the hands. I know, pretty dumb after the events that unfolded right before that thought passed through my head, but what an iconic piece of horror merch. After a tease a couple of months ago, A24 now has preorders up in their shop for the Talk To Me party Hand. It weighs three pounds and is ceramic with an embedded steel counterweight to keep it upright. As they point out, it is a smoking device or incense burner and comes housed in a slick black box. You can see pics of the hand below. The cost is $110, and it should ship in November. Preorder here.

Talk To Me Is A Must See, And Then You Can Buy This Too!

"When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. A24 is the global entertainment company behind the Emmy-winning series Euphoria starring Zendaya, Golden Globe-winning series Ramy, and such award-winning films as Minari, Moonlight, Lady Bird, Midsommar, Amy, Uncut Gems, The Tragedy of Macbeth, and Everything Everywhere All At Once. Upcoming television projects include The Sympathizer, a limited series from Park Chan-Wook starring Robert Downey Jr., Underrated, a doc series with Steph Curry, and Beef starring Academy-Award nominee Steven Yeun and Ali Wong."

You have to see this. After my screening at SDCC, I had nightmares for a couple of days. It has been a long time since a horror film affected me in that way. I am on the fence about there needing to be a sequel, but there is one coming. Hopefully, it can live up to this one, though I am not sure that is possible.

Talk To Me is also now available to rent or on digital services like here.

