Talk to Me Star Praises the Film's Rookie Directorial Duo

Talk to Me actor shares her thoughts on the film's directorial duo and the energy that the filmmakers brought to its set.

Article Summary A24's supernatural film Talk to Me directed by Danny and Michael Philippou earns a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Lead actor Sophie Wilde commends the directorial duo for their passion and supportive on-set environment.

Talk to Me's box office success surpasses $92 million, highlighting the Philippou brothers' impactful debut.

A sequel, Talk to Me 2, is in development with A24, keeping the Philippous and writer Bill Hinzman on board.

In 2022, A24 nabbed the Australian supernatural flick Talk to Me, helmed by rookie filmmakers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, which introduced audiences to a rather unpleasant teen party game involving an embalmed hand and temporary (but sometimes permanent) possession.

The film, which currently holds a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, quickly earned attention for its squeamish sequences, solid lead performance, and unimaginably grim backdrop, going on to become one of the studio's biggest releases by garnering just over $92 million during its theatrical run. Now, the film's fearless lead actor is explaining that when it came to the technical production elements of Talk to Me, having a powerhouse directorial duo like the Philippou's was imperative to its success.

Sophie Wilde on Talk to Me Environment

While speaking to Collider, actor Sophie Wilde revealed, "I think what's so wonderful about [the film's directors] is they're just so passionate about what they do, and they just love what they do, and that really injects you with a certain level of love and excitement and passion about what you're doing. In some ways, it felt like a team sport." Wilde added, "They were so great at curating if you needed a quiet space and you needed a quiet set, curating that sort of environment. But then as soon as they called cut, they would run up to you and pick you up and run you through the room and scream how proud of you they were. I think to have someone who's so willing to just cheer you on and allow you to do the best work you can possibly do is insane."

The film's success has since generated confirmation that a sequel to Talk to Me is currently in development with A24, which will feature the return of the Philippou's and a script penned by returning writer Bill Hinzman. So there's still plenty of expanded franchise lore coming soon.

Are you excited about the prospect of a Talk to Me 2? Or perhaps Talk 2 Me?

