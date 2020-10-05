Josh Brolin Almost Turned Down Thanos Role In Avengers Films

Josh Brolin was the perfect actor to bring the Mad Titan Thanos to life in the MCU. I think we can all agree on that. The actor has been offered quite a few comic roles in the past, but a bad experience on Jonah Hex back in the day seemed to have turned him off. The chance to play Thanos almost passed him by as well, as he told Roger Deakins on a recent episode of his Team Deakins podcast, as there was really only one thing that sold him on finally donning the motion capture suit.

Thanos Vs. All Is What Sold Him

"I turned down quite a bit of those things, and again people were like 'money!' When I said yes to Avengers, it was a small thing. It was basically a cameo, so there was not a lot of money involved," Brolin said. "So that wasn't the reason. But when they came to me, they gave me a big bible. I loved that it was all [of them]. If it had been one of the Avengers — and I don't mean this, I probably shouldn't say this, but I'm just gonna say it — I probably wouldn't have done it. But the fact that it was all the Avengers against this one guy. I liked that aspect of it."

One wonders why he played Cable then…

Seriously though, it must have been appealing to play someone as powerful and full of purpose as Thanos. Brolin's acting style lends itself to playing those with convictions and purpose, with him not wasting a single moment on screen. He brought all of that and more to Thanos, and us MCU fans will forever be in his debt because of it. Not likely, but getting to see the purple one on-screen somehow one more time would be a delight, wouldn't it?