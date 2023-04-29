The Artifice Girl Shocks With Fresh Thoughts On AI & Predators Jason chats with Franklin Ritch, director, writer, and lead in The Artifice Girl, which was released in theaters and digitally on April 27th.

Say the film's producers:

The Artifice Girl is directed and written by Franklin Ritch in his feature film debut. The film stars Tatum Matthews (The Waltons: Homecoming), David Girard (short "Teardrop Goodbye with Mandatory Directorial Commentary by Remy Von Trout"), Sinda Nichols (That Abandoned Place, "Bubblegum Crisis"), Franklin Ritch and Lance Henriksen (Aliens, The Quick and the Dead). A team of special agents discovers a revolutionary new computer program to bait and trap online predators. After teaming up with the program's troubled developer, they soon find that the AI is rapidly advancing beyond its original purpose.

The director talks about the opportunities of telling an AI story in a personal way– the movie, shot in COVID times, in many ways works like a play, with small sets of characters moving in and out of sets, but allowing for long, free-flowing conversations that reveal more and more. There are several moments when the viewer's understanding of the scene flips on its head through sudden, shocking revelations and change, mostly in dialogue.

At the heart of the film is the performance of Tatum Matthews as Cherry, an AI created expressly to talk to creeps online in order to report them to the police for solicitation of a minor. The film deals with the fact that we can easily excuse using Cherry as a smart mannequin, but the more intelligent she becomes, the less fair it seems to condemn her to a life surrounded by filth. It's a moral dilemma worthy of Octavia Butler. The Artifice Girl is definitely an exciting and surprising watch that remains mostly in a world of ideas and conversation. Check out the chat.

