The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes Producer on Accessibility

A producer attached to The Hunger Games franchise is explaining how the new prequel entry is accessible to its grown fanbase.

Since its cinematic launch, The Hunger Games franchise has become a young adult staple, generating billions between its box office totals, book sales, and merchandise throughout its vast history. According to a producer of every Hunger Games film, the franchise is poised to return in the shape of a prequel that will offer a new side of a classic character, an unexplored protagonist, and plenty of content for returning fans and new audiences.

When discussing the upcoming prequel film with ComicBook, producer Nina Jacobson admits that they did consider the franchise's now adult audience, divulging, "We certainly thought a lot about the fact that, on the one hand, like I say, we have incredible fanship for these books and movies, we have, I think, really smart, creative, insightful fans. And so, we're always trying to live up to the promise of the material and the way that [author Suzanne Collins] is able to connect with her audiences, but I also think that we knew that a lot of people would be coming to this without having ever seen the movies. Now, Netflix and the run of the original movies on Netflix really brought a lot of new fans, people who hadn't grown up with it, who really discovered it recently on streaming, but we also wanted the movie to work for people who had no familiarity with any of it and to make sure that we made a movie that would work as well for the fans, we hope, as it does for the uninitiated."

Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes Cast, Summary, and Release Date

The official plot summary: Experience the story of The Hunger Games — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem. The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. The newest installment of The Hunger Games franchise will officially battle its way into theaters on November 17, 2023.

