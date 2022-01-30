The Batman: Funeral Scene Released BY Warner Bros.

The Batman opens in a little over a month. This afternoon WB released a two-minute funeral scene, featuring Bruce being chastised for not doing more to help Gotham, Bruce eavesdropping on a conversation between Gordon and a couple of officers, and a car driving through the church, a bomb strapped to the driver's chest with a message for The Batman. Apparently, this scene leaked a while ago, but now we have an official release. You can watch it down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Batman – Funeral Scene – In Theaters March 4 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jtdh0Tkqfdw)

The Batman Is Almost Here

"From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Starring alongside Pattinson ("Tenet," "The Lighthouse") as Gotham's famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz ("Big Little Lies," "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald") as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano ("Love & Mercy," "12 Years a Slave") as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright ("No Time to Die," "Westworld") as the GCPD's James Gordon; John Turturro (the "Transformers" films, "The Plot Against America") as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard ("The Magnificent Seven," "Interrogation") as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson ("Farewell Amor") as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the "Planet of the Apes" films, "Black Panther") as Alfred; and Colin Farrell ("The Gentlemen," "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them") as Oswald Cobblepot."

The closer this one gets, the more I get excited. Maybe, I don't know. Weirdly, the runtime is what is getting to me. Two hours and fifty-five minutes seems like a bit much, but what do I know. We will all find out together when The Batman opens in theaters on March 4th.