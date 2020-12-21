The Beatles: Get Back Footage Debuts From Disney & Peter Jackson

The Beatles are going to be a subject of a far-reaching documentary being overseen by Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson, releasing in 2021. Disney will be releasing the doc in theaters next August, and it will feature footage of the band from over 60 hours of unseen footage with restored audio. The big selling point is The Beatles' last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London's Savile Row in its entirety for the first time. This is shaping up to be a special release, and today Disney and Peter Jackson released a look at some of the footage that will be included. You can check that out below. The Beatles: Get Back hits theaters on August 27th, 2021.

The Beatles: Get Back Should Be Amazing

"Acclaimed filmmaker Peter Jackson's "The Beatles: Get Back" is a unique cinematic experience that takes audiences back in time to The Beatles' intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history. The film showcases the warmth, camaraderie, and creative genius that defined the legacy of the iconic foursome. Shot in January 1969 and compiled from over 60 hours of unseen footage (filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg) and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, all of which has been brilliantly restored, "The Beatles: Get Back" is the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live show in over two years and charts the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs, originally intended for release on an accompanying live album. The film features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles' last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London's Savile Row as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band's final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be."