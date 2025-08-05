Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Trailer | Tagged: Colleen Hoover, Regretting You

Colleen Hoover Adaptation Regretting You Gets First Trailer

The trailer, poster, and images from the latest Colleen Hoover adaptation, Regretting You, were released. The film will be released in theaters on October 24.

Article Summary Colleen Hoover's Regretting You movie adaptation drops its first trailer ahead of October 24 release.

Starring Allison Williams and Mckenna Grace, the film explores family, love, and secrets after tragedy.

Paramount hopes for another blockbuster after It Ends With Us' massive $351 million box office success.

More Colleen Hoover adaptations are on the way, including Verity and Reminders of Him in production.

Colleen Hoover is one of the biggest authors these days, and her latest novel to get a feature film adaptation is Regretting You. Her last one, It Ends With Us, shocked the world by grossing $351 million, though it is famous now for something else entirely. This new film stars Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Sam Morelos, Scott Eastwood, Willa Fitzgerald, and Clancy Brown, and is directed by Josh Boone from a script by Susan McMartin. Paramount is betting on this to have the same type of success as the novel, and this one has none of the baggage that It Ends With Us did.

Colleen Hoover Adaptations Will Be A Yearly Thing Now

Based on the bestselling book by Colleen Hoover, REGRETTING YOU introduces audiences to Morgan Grant (Allison Williams) and her daughter Clara (Mckenna Grace) as they explore what's left behind after a devastating accident reveals a shocking betrayal and forces them to confront family secrets, redefine love, and rediscover each other. REGRETTING YOU is a story of growth, resilience, and self-discovery in the aftermath of tragedy, also starring Dave Franco and Mason Thames with Scott Eastwood and Willa Fitzgerald. From the best-selling author of It Ends with Us and the director of The Fault in Our Stars, in theatres this October.

Also, a bunch of stills and the official poster were released this morning as well.

I guess we will be getting a Colleen Hoover adaptation every year, assuming that this grosses even half of what It Ends With Us did. Already, two more are in various stages of production, including Verity and Reminders Of Him. Verity has wrapped production as a matter of fact, and will star Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett. Reminders of him will star Lauren Graham, Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, and Rudy Pankow. There is no shortage of books to adapt, so expect these to be in theaters for some time to come.

Regretting You opens in theaters on October 24.

