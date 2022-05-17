The Bob's Burgers Movie Official Clip: Making Practice Burgers

The Bob's Burgers Movie is almost a week away from debuting in theaters on May 27th. A recent official clip gives some insight into what exactly might be causing Bob to stressfully practice making burgers at eight in the morning.

"The Bob's Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong."

The Bob's Burgers Movie makes me feel as excited as Mr. Fischoeder does when the wind blows through his cape. Having a quick look at the Belcher family interacting in this new clip is awesome. I can't help but laugh at the background as an annoyed Jimmy Pesto gets interrupted by our favorite rollerblading speedo man quickly passing by. Bob talks to his burger, Linda worries about the stress of cooking, and the kids' banter makes it all hilarious. There's nothing like a morning burger in the Belcher household.

The Bob's Burgers Movie is directed by Bernard Derriman and Loren Bouchard, written by Bouchard and Nora Smith, and produced by Bouchard, Smith, and Janelle Momary. Check the movie out when it heads only to theaters this Memorial Day, May 27th, 2022. A lot is around the corner, from breaking sidewalks to a bountiful collection of some favorite minor character appearances. Let us know in the comments below what you're looking forward to the most and what you hope to see in the movie!